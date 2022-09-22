FACT CHECK: Did Denmark Ban The COVID Vaccine For Children?

While Denmark has issued new guidance recommending those under 18 not be vaccinated, they have not banned the vaccine outright for that age group.

President Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic “over” during an interview with 60 Minutes, despite acknowledging there are still problems with disease and and the government was doing “a lot of work on it,” according to CNN . The World Health Organization made a similar declaration, stating the end was “in sight” as global deaths from the virus reached their lowest point since March 2020, NBC News reported.

The Facebook post claims Denmark officials moved to ban those under the age of 18 from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The claim stems from an article from the Western Standard , purporting that Denmark has banned the vaccine for use in minors.

The Danish Health Authority did state that they will not recommend the vaccine to children under 18 as “Children and adolescents rarely become severely ill from the Omicron variant of covid-19.” (RELATED: Did Justin Trudeau Tweet About Limiting Sexual Partners Due To Monkeypox?)

“A very limited number of children at particularly higher risk of becoming severely ill will still be offered vaccination based on an individual assessment by a doctor,” the webpage for the authority reads, adding those in the group could no longer get vaccinated as of July 1.

However, the agency does not outright ban any age groups from getting the vaccine. There are no credible news reports suggesting the Danish Health Authority made such an update to their guidance. No such announcement on the agency’s social media pages.

Those that are under the age of 50 and at a high risk of becoming ill from the virus are recommended to be vaccinated, according to the guidance from the health agency. Children who are at risk can still be offered vaccination if a doctor completes an assessment.