FACT CHECK: Did A DOJ Witness Lie To Sen. Cruz During A Committee Hearing?

A video shared on Facebook alleges Assistant Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Jill Sanborn lied to congress during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack.



Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. At no point in the video does Cruz accuse Sanborn of lying or are there any credible news reports suggesting Sanborn lied.

Fact Check:

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan claimed a recent letter sent to his office by an unidentified whistleblower accused the FBI of manipulating case flies to “establish a narrative” about extremism in the U.S., according to Fox News. The whistleblower claims most instances of extremism labeled by the agency are limited to the January 6 attack, also according to the outlet.

The Facebook video, viewed over 9,000 times, purports Sanborn lied to Cruz during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. “‘Is It A Yes Or A No’ – DOJ Witness Tries To 𝐋𝐈𝐄 𝐭𝐨 Sen. Ted Cruz, 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 She 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐒 her Actions,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Is The FBI Stalking Mar-A-Lago?)

The caption is inaccurate. Neither Cruz nor the FBI have mentioned the claim on their verified social media accounts or have issued any press releases regarding the claim. Likewise, there are no credible news reports suggesting Sanborn lied to the Texas senator about the January 6 attack during the hearing.

The twelve-minute video consists of two clips focused on the January 6 attack. In the first clip, Cruz asks Sanborn about potential FBI agent or informant participation in the attack during a January 2022 Judiciary Committee hearing, including the identity of Trump supporter Ray Epps and his alleged ties to the attack. At no point does Cruz accuse Sanborn of lying.

In the second clip, Cruz questions FBI Director Christopher Wray about the FBI’s Norfolk branch’s report about “calls for violence” the day before the riots during a March 2021 Judiciary Committee hearing. Cruz does not accuse anyone from the agency directly of lying or covering up information.

Check Your Fact has contacted Cruz, FBI, and Department of Justice (DOJ) spokespersons for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.