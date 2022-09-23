FACT CHECK: Was Brian Stelter Convicted Of Child Molestation?

A post shared on Facebook purports former CNN anchor Brian Stelter was allegedly convicted of child molestation by the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG).



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. Stelter has not been convicted of such a crime.

Fact Check:

Stelter left CNN in August 2022 after the network canceled his show, “Reliable Sources,” as part of a retooling of the station’s programming, the New York Times reported. He has since joined Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center as a media and democracy fellow, according to The Hill.

The Facebook post claims Stelter has been convicted on charges of child molestation and possession of child pornography by the Navy JAG. The tribunal recommended the former CNN anchor be executed Sept. 23, according to the post.

The claim is baseless. Neither Stelter nor the Navy JAG have mentioned any claims of his arrest or conviction on their verified Twitter accounts. Likewise, there are no credible news reports to suggest Stelter was arrested or convicted of such a crime alleged in the post.

A keyword search reveals that the claim stems from a Sept. 20 article published by the website, “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the “About Us” page indicates the website contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

The latest claim against Stelter is a follow up from an Aug. 29 article published by the site, which alleged he’d been arrested for his purported crimes against children. Check Your Fact also debunked the previous claim. (RELATED: Did The U.S. Navy JAG Corps Create A Child Sex Crimes Division?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Stelter and a Navy JAG spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.