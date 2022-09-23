FACT CHECK: Did John Fetterman Apologize To Supporters After ‘Accidentally Urinating’ At A Campaign Event?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman was seen apologizing to supporters after “accidentally urinating” on a female staffer.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The post originated from a now-suspended account impersonating BuzzFeed News.

Fact Check:

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a prominent Pennsylvania newspaper, questioned Fetterman’s ability to serve after suffering a stroke last May, according to Fox News. The candidate “cut down on public appearances and engagements in the months following” the stroke, with the newspaper noting that his communication skills appeared to be impacted, the outlet reported.

Now, a Facebook post claims to show an image of Fetterman apologizing to supporters after “accidentally urinating” on a female staffer at a campaign event.

“I swear this is an actual story,” the post reads. “Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is apologizing to his supporters after accidentally urinating on a female staffer at a campaign event Tuesday.”

The claim is fabricated. It originated from a tweet from a fake Buzzfeed account called BuzzFeedRuse. The tweet garnered at least 600 retweets, but the account has since been suspended.

A spokesperson for BuzzFeed News confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the account is “not owned or affiliated with BuzzFeed News or any BuzzFeed brands, and that tweet was not made by a BuzzFeed account.”

There are no credible news reports to corroborate this claim. Check Your Fact could not find any such apology on any of Fetterman’s verified social media accounts either. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Oz Signs Saying ‘No On Oz’ In Someone’s Front Yard)

A spokesperson for Fetterman declined Check Your Fact’s request for comment.

This is not the first time misinformation regarding the candidates in Pennsylvania’s senate race has surfaced on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image appearing to show a house in the state with signs spelling out “No to [Dr. Mehmet] Oz.”