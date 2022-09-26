FACT CHECK: Did Queen Elizabeth II Bar Meghan Markle From Attending Her Funeral?

A video shared on Facebook purports Queen Elizabeth II purportedly barred Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, from attending her funeral.



Verdict: False

While there are reports suggesting Markle was not invited to Balmoral Castle to see the Queen, she attended the funeral days later.

Fact Check:

The Queen died at Balmoral on Sept. 8 after being placed on medical supervision, ending her 70-year reign as Britain’s longest-serving monarch CNN reported. Her funeral took place Sept. 19 in London, followed by a private burial, according to The Associated Press.

The Facebook post, which has over 9,000 likes, claims the Queen’s final order was to bar Markle from attending her funeral. “SO SAD for Meghan as she was DENIED to join THE FUNERAL by QUEEN’S LAST ORDER,” the post’s caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. Markle was photographed wiping away tears at the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, according to Insider. There is no evidence to support the claim that Markle was banned on the Royal Family’s website or their verified social media pages.

A Sept. 9 article published by Daily Mail claims King Charles III told Harry not to bring Markle to Balmoral after the Queen was placed on medical supervision. An anonymous source who was quoted in the article claimed Charles deemed it wouldn’t be “appropriate” for Markle to be present as the gathering should be limited to “the very closest family.”

There are no credible news reports to suggest the Queen’s had ever considered an order to bar Markle from attending her funeral. (RELATED: Did Meghan Markle Wear A Shirt That Says ‘The Queen Is Dead’?)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Markle spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.