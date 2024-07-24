FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Accidentally Refer To JD Vance As ‘JD Wentworth’?

A post shared on X claims former President Donald Trump referred to 2024 Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as “JD Wentworth.”

Verdict: False

Trump did not say this. The claim was originally posted on a site that identifies itself as satirical.

Fact Check:

Trump has appealed a February ruling that found that he and his company committed hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud, according to CBS News. Trump’s lawyers referred to the ruling as “draconian” after Trump, two of his sons and executives were found deceiving banks and insurers by a judge, the outlet reported.

An X post shows a video with text that reads, “Trump Mistakenly Refers to His New Running Mate as J.D. Wentworth.” Additional overlaid text reads, “But tell me again how Joe Biden has dimentia.”

The video includes music from a commercial for financial services company JG Wentworth. The song goes, “I have a structured settlement and I need cash now. Call J. G. Wentworth. 877-CASH-NOW.”

Trump did not say this, however, and the claim originated as satire. It was originally posted to a site called The God Pod on July 20. Clicking the site’s header in the top left corner shows a pop-up that reads “The God Pod brings you daily news satire and a weekly animated podcast starring God and Jesus.”

There are no credible news reports about Trump making this mistake. (RELATED: No, Trump Did Not Say Bullet From Rally Shooting Took His ‘Entire Ear Off’)

Check Your Fact reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.