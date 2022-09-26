FACT CHECK: Did Ted Cruz Say Dr. Fauci Should Be ‘Locked Up’ For Committing Perjury?

A video posted on Facebook purports Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called for White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci to be “locked up” for perjury.



Verdict: False

Fact Check:

Fauci recently addressed Biden’s recent comments declaring the pandemic “over,” stating that the country was in “a much better place with regard to the fulminant stage of the pandemic,” according to The Atlantic. At the same time, he warned that the U.S.’ rate of deaths from the virus, approximately 400 a day, was “not an acceptable number,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed 10,000 times, claims Cruz called for Fauci to be “locked up” for having committed perjury.”‘Fauci Has 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲, Lock Him Up!’ Ted Cruz 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐧 Biden’s Attorney General,” the post’s caption reads.

The post’s caption is inaccurate. At no point in the video does Cruz call for Fauci to be “locked up.” Neither Cruz nor the Department of Justice (DOJ) have suggested the Texas senator has made such remarks. There are also no credible news reports to suggest Cruz ever made such comments.

The 18-minute video is composed of clips from multiple Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. In the first clip, Cruz confronts Attorney General Merrick Garland over a school board memo that allegedly targeted parents during an October 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

In the second clip, Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs questions Garland on whether or not Fauci will be investigated for potentially lying to Congress. In the final clip, Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton questions Biden DOJ nominee Vanita Gupta on systemic racism and implicit bias during a March 2021 hearing. (RELATED: Did Ted Cruz Call Kamala Harris ‘Dumb’?)

Despite not calling for Fauci’s arrest, Cruz did say he should be investigated over his alleged ties to gain of function research and its potential role in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Business Insider.

Check Your Fact has contacted Cruz’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.