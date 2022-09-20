FACT CHECK: Did Ted Cruz Call Kamala Harris ‘Dumb’?

A video shared on Facebook claims Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Vice President Kamala Harris “so dumb.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Cruz made this comment.

Fact Check:

Cruz was recently confronted by a heckler on a plane that landed in Houston by a heckler, criticizing him for his lack of response on gun control, according to The Hill. Fifty migrants bussed from Texas, sent by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, arrived in front of Harris’ Washington D.C. home following a similar move by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, ABC reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 7,200 times, claims Cruz insulted Harris by calling her “dumb” during a Senate session. “‘She So 𝐃𝐔𝐌𝐁’ – Sen Ted Cruz 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 At Kamala Harris With This Words,” The video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Saying He Has Documents That Would Implicate Adam Schiff?)

The caption is inaccurate. Neither Cruz or Harris have mentioned any such documents on their verified social media accounts or have issued any press releases regarding the alleged exchange. There are likewise no credible news reports suggesting the Texas senator made such a remark about any sitting official.

The video is also irrelevant to the caption. The footage is from a November 2021 Senate session featuring Cruz sharply criticizing the Biden Administration’s efforts to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iranian Nuclear Deal. The Texas senator also accused the administration of attempting to boost the Muslim Brotherhood and Religious Extremists.

Check Your Fact reached out to Cruz’s and Harris’s offices for comment. We will update this piece if we receive a response.

This is not the first time Cruz has been the subject of false claims online. Check Your Facts recently debunked a claim suggesting Cruz had evidence implicating Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.