FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Finnish-Russian Border After Vladimir Putin’s Speech?

Elias Atienza | Fact Check Reporter
A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows the Finnish-Russian border after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declared a partial mobilization of the country’s military.

Verdict: Misleading

The video was taken two days before Putin’s speech. The Finnish Border Guard said the situation at the border “has not changed.”

Fact Check:

Putin announced a partial mobilization of its military in a Sept. 21 speech, marking a significant escalation of the country’s war against Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. Flights out of Russia sold out after Putin’s speech on fears fighting-age men would not be allowed to leave the country and be conscripted, Reuters reported.

The Facebook video claims to show a “35 [kilometer]” line at the Finnish-Russian border after Putin’s announcement. The claim went viral on Twitter, with one version receiving over 2.7 million views.

The video, while showing the border, predates Putin’s speech. The video was posted to TikTok by account @igorinRussia Sept. 19. The TikTok account published a follow-up video claiming that the video was taken Aug. 29 and claiming the video was taken out of context.

Finnish authorities also denied that a large queue had formed following the announcement, according to Irish-based news outlet The Journal. The Finnish Border Guard stated in Sept. 21 tweet that the “situation at Finland’s borders has not changed” following Putin’s speech.

“Situation at Finland’s borders has not changed with the announcement of Russian moilization(sic),” the Finnish Border Guard tweeted. There are videos circulating on social media, at least some of which have already been filmed before and now taken out of context.”

This is not the first time miscaptioned videos have circulated on social media in regards to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Check Your Fact previously corrected a video allegedly showing a Oil Depot in Russia on fire.

Elias Atienza

Fact Check Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Ted Cruz Call Kamala Harris 'Dumb'?
FACT CHECK: Did Thomas Jefferson Say, 'If You Want Something You've Never Had, You Must Be Willing To Do Something You've Never Done'?
FACT CHECK: Did Biden Hire Crisis Actors To Portray Marines During His Philadelphia Speech?
FACT CHECK: Is This A Real Photo Of A Dingo Eating A Shark Near Two Snakes On An Australian Beach?