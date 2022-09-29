FACT CHECK: Are All Pistol Licenses Now Concealed Carry In New York State?

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a flyer from the New York State Office of Pistol Licensing indicating all pistol licenses are now concealed carry regardless of its stamp.



Verdict: False

A spokesperson for the Oneida County Office of Pistol Permit Licensing denied the claim’s authenticity. The office attributed to the letter does not exist.

Fact Check:

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sept. 1 the state legislature had passed a law changing gun laws that would require those seeking concealed carry permits to receive firearm trainings and undergo a social media review, according to a press release from her office. The law was adopted following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York’s pistol permitting process, also according to the release.

The Facebook post, shared over 700 times, claims all pistol licenses issued in New York state are now concealed carry regardless of what is stamped on the license. Pistol license holders do not need to visit the Pistol Licensing Office for the change to occur and that those in law enforcement were now “unrestricted,” according to the post.

The claim is baseless. A keyword search indicates the purported state-wide office listed on the document does not exist. The address and phone number included on the flyer belongs to the Oneida County Office of Pistol Permit Licensing.

A subsequent keyword search reveals users must apply for a firearms license within their county via NY.gov. “A firearms license is a state license however it is issued under the authority of county licensing offers,” the website reads. Nowhere on the site does the office’s name or any related office appear for those to apply. (RELATED: Is A Photo ID Required To Buy Whipped Cream In New York, But Not To Vote?)

Dan Patrick Sullivan, the Assistant Pistol Licensing Officer at the Oneida County Office of Pistol Permit Licensing, told Check Your Fact by phone that the document did not come from his office. He said the document, which was made available prior to Sept. 1, “did not match the office’s letterhead.”

Check Your Fact has also contacted spokespersons at NY.gov and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.