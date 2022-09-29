FACT CHECK: Did Global News Publish This Article Saying Gardening Is A Sign Of Far-Right Extremism?

A post shared on Instagram allegedly shows a screenshot of an article from Global News reporting on gardening being a potential sign of “far-right extremism.”

Verdict: False

This screen grab is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for Global News confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the article was never published on the outlet’s site.

A recent Anti-Defamation League report suggested Florida was home to an “extensive” network of far-right organizations and those involved in the Na. 6 Capitol Hill riots in 2021, according to CNN. Some groups named in the report include the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, the outlet reported.

The Instagram post, liked over 1,600 times, appears to show a screengrab of an article allegedly published by Global News on Sep. 21 claiming that gardening and canning could be forms of far-right extremism. “Gardening, canning and other signs of far-right extremism,” the image’s text reads.

“Beware, those canning gardening moms are the real terrorists to keep an eye on,” reads the post’s caption.

This is not a genuine article, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports from Global News or other media outlets to corroborate this claim. Likewise, the article cannot be found on the Global News website or any of its verified social media accounts.

The article was allegedly published by an author named Rachel Gilmore, but cannot be seen listed with her other works. No such post appears on her social media accounts or Global News page. (RELATED: Is Australia Passing A Bill That Prohibits People From Growing Their Own Food?)

“We can confirm that the headline and caption in question were never published on our site and they are falsely associated with the Global News brand,” a spokesperson for Global News told Check Your Fact in an email.

This is not the first time a false headline from Global News has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim suggesting fast-food breakfast chain Tim Hortons began segregating children at their summer camps based on vaccination status.