FACT CHECK: Was King Charles III ‘Ordered To Appear Before International Tribunal’?

A post shared on Facebook purports King Charles III was “ordered to appear before International Tribunal over the death of William Combes and others.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The court that allegedly issued the summons is not a legitimate international organization.

Fact Check:

King Charles III recently became the monarch and head of the Commonwealth following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to BBC News. He was formally proclaimed King Sept. 110 in a national speech, The Associated Press reported.

A Facebook post claims that an entity known as the International Common Law Court of Justice (ICLCJ) has ordered King Charles III to appear before an “International Tribunal.”

“King Charles ordered to appear before International Tribunal over the death of William Combes and others. Issued September19/20, 2022 by the International Common Law Court of Justice,” the post’s text reads.

This claim is incorrect. There are no official documents in the United Nations Digital Library or credible news reports to corroborate this claim. The allegation only appears in an article on a one-man blog run by Kevin Annett, a former pastor who was removed from his church in 1997 for spreading conspiracy theories, according to Reuters.

“LET IT BE KNOWN that the aforenamed Special Tribunal of this Court will commence its public investigation of these matters on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at a place to be announced,” the blog reads. It further adds that a summons would be issued against King Charles if he failed to appear.

The ICLCJ is not an official international court and is not listed as such on the U.S. Department of Justice website either. Snopes previously reported the ICLCJ is “a non-existent entity” that has attempted to convict other figureheads and leaders. (RELATED: Did An International Court Convict Officials From Pharmaceutical Companies, China And The Vatican Of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’?)

This is not the first time the ICLCJ has attempted to try and summon a person or entity. Check Your Fact debunked a claim in February 2022 that alleged the court convicted pharmaceutical companies, China and the Vatican of “crimes against humanity.”