FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Explosion In China?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows an explosion near a city during a rumored Chinese coup.



Verdict: False

The video is from 2015 and shows a warehouse explosion. There is no evidence of a coup in China or that such an explosion took place.

Fact Check:

The Chinese economy has seen evidence of a potential slowdown following weaker-than-expected economic data and a cut in growth forecasts, according to the Wall Street Journal. China has also opened overseas police stations to monitor their citizens in other countries such as the U.S. and Canada, Fox News reported.

The Facebook video appears to show a massive explosion near Beijing, China, alleging that it occurred as a result of a military coup. “This is what just happened yesterday in China. Footage of big explosions coming from #Beijing during the china coup against Xi Jinping,” one user wrote in part.

The claims have also gone viral on Twitter, with one iteration receiving over 110,000 views.

#Beijing Footage of big explosions coming from #Beijing during the china coup against Xi Jinping? The video that is going viral on social media is true, can anyone tell ? #chinacoup #chinesecoup #china #XiJingping pic.twitter.com/mPR1EGWB7j — Manas Mishra (@manasmishraTNO) September 25, 2022

The video is years old. The footage was first shared in 2015 and shows a massive explosion in Tianjin, China that was at a warehouse that contained dangerous and flammable chemicals, according to CBS News. The explosion killed 17 people and injured 32, the outlet reported, citing Chinese state media. (RELATED: Did China Threaten To Shoot Down Nancy Pelosi’s Plane If She Visits Taiwan?)

There is no evidence of a military coup, according to The Guardian. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was falsely claimed to have been on house arrest as part of the coup, recently emerged on Tuesday at an exhibition in Beijing, CNN reported. The claims reportedly circulated in Chinese-language Twitter accounts before spreading, according to an analysis from the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology.

The Chinese Communist Party is hosting its congress on Oct. 16, where it is expected that Jinping will be granted a third five-year term, according to The Associated Press.

This is not the first time video regarding Chinese affairs have been used to spread misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video that allegedly showed a Chinese convoy entering Ukraine from Russia.