FACT CHECK: Did Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidate Support Iran’s Treatment Of Women Protesters?

A post shared on Facebook claims Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano praised Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for his treatment of women.

Verdict: False

This claim is baseless. There is no evidence that suggests Mastriano made this statement.

Fact Check:

Protests have erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Masha Amini died while in police custody after being arrested for not abiding by the state’s hijab rules, according to CNN. 76 women have been killed and hundreds more have been arrested, including 20 journalists, by Iranian security forces during the demonstrations, BBC reported.

The post claims Mastriano made a comment that endorsed Khamenei for his treatment of women despite claims of human rights violations and abuse.

“Doug Mastriano the Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania says the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei has the right idea of how Women should be treated,” the post reads.

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports suggesting Mastriano said this. This statement appears nowhere on Mastriano’s verified Twitter or other social media accounts. There is also no record of it on the deleted tweet tracker website, Politwoops by ProPublica.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Mastriano’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if a response is given. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Someone Selling Nazi Paraphernalia Outside A 2022 Trump Rally?)

This is not the first time comments have been falsely attributed to a politician. Check Your Fact recently debunked a post claiming Trudeau said he will be limiting sexual partners to avoid spreading monkeypox.