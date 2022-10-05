FACT CHECK: Did CNN Publish This Article About A Uvalde Parent Getting A Prison Sentence For Shoving An Officer?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CNN article reporting a parent of a child in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting was sentenced for assaulting an officer.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. A CNN spokesperson confirmed that the article is fabricated.

Fact Check:

The parents of three children who survived the school shooting in Uvalde in May 2022 filed a lawsuit against the school district, a former police chief and others alleging negligence and intentional emotional distress, according to Reuters. The shooting, which took place at Robb Elementary School, killed 19, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post allegedly shows a screengrab of a CNN article claiming that a Uvalde parent who shoved officers out of the way to get to her kids was given a prison sentence.

“Uvalde parent who shoved officers out of the way to get to her kids has just been sentenced to 8 years in prison for assaulting an officer,” the alleged headline reads.

“This is absolutely disgraceful. Walking through cowards to save your children is a crime?” commented one user who shared the post. “America is over. Sorry folks. We are done.”

This image is fabricated, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to verify the claim, and a search of CNN’s website does not reveal the alleged article. Likewise, it cannot be found on any of the outlet’s verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did Uvalde Shooting Victim Amerie Jo Garza’s Mother Make This Statement?)

“This is fabricated,” a CNN spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Video from the shooting in May appeared to show parents outside of the school pleading with officers to stop the rampage inside, according to Texas-based news station KSAT.

Misinformation regarding the Uvalde school shooting has appeared on social media since the incident. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from July 2022 suggesting the mother of a victim wrote a post on Facebook about her daughter.