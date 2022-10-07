FACT CHECK: Did In-N-Out Burger Print This Message About ‘The Vaccinated’ On A Cup?

A video shared on Instagram claims In-N-Out Burger purportedly printed a message that reads “the vaccinated didn’t kill themselves” on a cup.

Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports to support the claim. A spokesperson for In-n-Out denied the validity of the photo.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge Oct. 3 regarding President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities, Reuters reported. The high court rejected an appeal from 10 states, including Missouri, the outlet reported.

The Instagram video, liked over 700 times, claims In-N-Out Burger printed a message about individuals who got vaccinated on one of its cups. “THE VACCINATED DIDN’T KILL THEMSELVES,” the purported cup reads.

“If this is real In-n-Out takes the win!” the video’s caption adds.

The claim is false. The original photo from 2011 shows the statement “John 3:16” along the bottom rim of the cup. There are no credible news reports or any statements on the company’s verified social media pages suggesting cups making anti-vaccine remarks were found.

In-N-Out Burger began printing Bible verses on its cups and wrappers in 1987, according to a May 2022 article from Taste of Home. Lynsi Snyder, CEO of In-N-Out Burger, told the outlet her uncle Rich Snyder started the tradition at the family-owned business and has continued the tradition to honor her uncle’s memory and faith.

Bible verses such as John 3:16, Proverbs 3:5, and Revelation 3:20 appear on the restaurant’s soda cups and burger wrappers, the outlet indicated. (RELATED: Did The UK Ban The COVID-19 Vaccine Due To Health Concerns?)

“The claim in a social media post that we altered the message on our cups is false,” Kathleen Luppi, a spokesperson for In-N-Out Burger, told Check Your Fact in an email.

The purported video about “the vaccinated” is not the first time a false claim about In-N-Out Burger has circulated on social media. Previous claims purported the fast food restaurant printed cups with the messages, “Let’s Go Brandon” and “Epstein did not kill himself,” according to USA Today and Snopes respectively.