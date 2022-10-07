FACT CHECK: Did U.S. Special Forces Topple A FEMA Outpost In Florida?

A post shared on Facebook purports U.S. Special Forces destroyed a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) outpost in Florida following Hurricane Ian.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office stated they had no knowledge of the claim.

Fact Check:

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Sept. 28, killing at least 102 people, CNN reported. The hurricane also struck the Carolinas, with 240,000 residents having lost power in South Carolina Sept. 30 and registering storm surges over 6 feet high, according to Greenville News.

The Facebook post claims U.S. Special Forces purportedly toppled a FEMA outpost following Hurricane Ian. Special Forces allegedly encountered the outpost in east Naples, Florida and arrested six FEMA agents after discovering what appeared to be unlawfully seized firearms, according to the post.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports to support the claim. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the U.S. Army’s nor FEMA’s verified social media pages or their respective websites.

“I don’t have knowledge of this [claim],” Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, told Check Your Fact in an email. Griffin directed the outlet to reach out to FEMA for more information. (RELATED: Is The Emergency Alert System On Standby For The 2022 Midterm Elections?)

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from an Oct. 2 article published by the website, “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

The article appears to be part of a series of satirical articles about FEMA, including claims that Navy SEALs sunk a barge in South Carolina and that forces saved children from “Evil FEMA Agents.”

Check Your Fact has also contacted FEMA and the U.S. Army for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.