FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Damage Caused By Hurricane Ian?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show footage of storm damage from Hurricane Ian.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The footage is from 2018.

Fact Check:

Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction throughout Florida following its landfall Sept. 30, with storm surge records set for both Fort Meyer and Naples with seven with six feet respectively, according to ABC News. Florida’s electric providers estimate that as many as 2.3 million customers lost power, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video claims to show a roof being torn off recently when Hurricane Ian passed through Florida. “Hurricane Ian #huracan #HurricaneIan #ian #huracanIan #florida #hurricane #eeuu #usa,” the video’s caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. The clip was part of a video montage uploaded to YouTube in 2018 titled “Extreme 4K Video of Category 5 Hurricane Michael.” There are no credible news reports that suggest this footage shows Hurricane Ian. (RELATED: Did Ron DeSantis Confront Hunter Biden In Florida?)

Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida’s Panhandle on Oct. 10, 2018, not near Fort Myers or Naples. The Category 5 storm caused widespread damage to Panama City Beach and other coastal areas in the state, including Mexico Beach. Due to the storm’s sustained wind speeds of 160mph, the hurricane’s inland track also left severe damage in Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.