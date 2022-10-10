FACT CHECK: Did Ron DeSantis Call For Joe Biden To Be Impeached?

A video shared on Facebook claims Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for President Joe Biden to be impeached and spoke about the president’s son, Hunter.

Verdict: False

The caption is baseless. There is no evidence that DeSantis made any such comments.

Fact Check:

DeSantis met with Biden to discuss Hurricane Ian relief, signaling bipartisanship to bring aid to the area, according to The Washington Post. Preliminary damage estimates suggest the storm could be one of the costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S., Axios reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 50,000 times, claims DeSantis called for Biden to be impeached and spoke negatively about Hunter Biden. “Biden Should Be 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝’: 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐑𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐒 As DeSantis 𝐇𝐔𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 Hunter Biden to his Face,” the video’s caption reads.

The caption is baseless. Neither DeSantis nor Biden have mentioned any such claim on their verified Twitter accounts. DeSantis and Biden have likewise not issued any press releases regarding the alleged conversation.

The video is also irrelevant to the caption. The first clip stems from a press conference in which DeSantis discussed the recent transportation of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis defended the move by saying migrants were given release forms and documents informing them of their destination.

The second video is a Fox News interview of Sen. Rand Paul. In the interview, Paul discussed the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s house Mar-a-Lago. Paul said the FBI is being used as a weapon against a political opponent. (RELATED: Did Ted Cruz Say He Had Evidence About The FBI’s Search Of Mar-A-Lago?)

Check Your Fact has contacted DeSantis’ office and will update this piece accordingly if a response is received.