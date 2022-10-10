FACT CHECK: Did Rand Paul Call Nancy Pelosi A ‘Traitor’?

A video shared on Facebook purports Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul called Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “traitor.”



Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. A spokesperson for Paul denied the validity of the claim.

Fact Check:

Paul was called a “coward” by Democratic Kentucky Senate candidate Charles Booker after failing to appear at a televised Monday debate, Kentucky Fried Politics reported. Pelosi has expressed confidence that the Democratic party would keep control of the House of Representative following the Midterms, according to The Hill.

The Facebook video, viewed 10,000 times, claims Paul called Pelosi a “traitor.” “‘She’s A 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐓𝐎𝐑!’ Rand Paul 𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒 Nancy Pelosi’𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜,” the video’s caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports suggesting Paul called Pelosi a “traitor” or any disparaging remarks. Likewise, there is no mention of the claim on Paul’s or Pelosi’s verified social media pages or their respective websites.

The 16-minute video features clips from two unrelated speeches delivered on the Senate and House floors. In the first clip, Paul details his objections to a $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, citing an 1867 essay published in Harper’s Magazine called, “Not Yours to Give” to support his objections. (RELATED: Was Hillary Clinton Indicted After Rand Paul Revealed ‘Evidence’?)

In the second clip, Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan calls out Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff over the Protecting Our Democracy Act. Jordan also accused Schiff of misleading both Congress and average Americans on political matters involving the former president including the alleged Trump-Russia collusion and the Mueller investigation.

“The caption is not accurate,” a Paul spokesperson said of the video in an email to Check Your Fact.

Check Your Fact has also contacted a Pelosi spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.