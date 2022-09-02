FACT CHECK: Was Hillary Clinton Indicted After Rand Paul Revealed ‘Evidence’?

A video shared on Facebook claims former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been indicted after Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul revealed “shocking” evidence.

Verdict: False

The caption is baseless. Clinton has not been arrested or charged with any crime nor has Paul introduced any documents indicting any official.

Fact Check:

Paul recently warned he foresaw “more inflation” during a trip in western Kentucky, according to The Paducah Sun. The Kentucky senator is also calling for the repeal of the Espionage Act following a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence Aug. 8, NPR reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 37,000 times, claims Paul revealed evidence that would lead to the indictment of Clinton. “𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐄𝐃 as Rand Paul REVEALS 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 ‘𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆’ Her,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: No, The Military Did Not Execute Jen O’Malley)

The caption is inaccurate. Neither Paul or Clinton have mentioned any such documents on their verified social media accounts. Likewise, neither figure has issued any press releases through their respective websites.

The video features several clips of interviews that stem from Clinton’s email investigation. The first clip stems from a Fox News interview in August 2016 featuring Paul. The Kentucky senator argued that the evidence available warranted an indictment and that the former secretary had lied.

The second video is from another Fox News interview conducted in September 2016, featuring Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. The congressman claimed evidence that was to be obtained during the investigation had been destroyed by “hammers and BleachBit.”

Check Your Fact has contacted both Paul and Clinton’s offices as well as the Department of Justice, and will update this piece accordingly if a response is received.

This is not the first time Paul’s comments have been the subject of false claims on social media. Check Your Facts recently debunked a claim that Paul revealed evidence the COVID-19 vaccines killed people.