FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Ukraine Destroying A Russian Submarine?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Russian submarine in Kherson being destroyed by Ukrainian forces.



Verdict: False

The video is not genuine footage of a Russian submarine being destroyed. The footage is from ARMA 3, a military-style video game.

Fact Check:

Ukrainian forces made substantial gains in the past month against the Russians, including advancing more than 20 miles in the Kherson region, according to The Wall Street Journal. Dozens of missiles hit Ukraine following an attack on a critical bridge in Crimea on Saturday connecting Russia and the island, AlJazeera reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 60,000 times, claims to show Ukrainian forces destroying a Russian submarine in the Kherson region. The video shows Ukrainian armored vehicles attacking docks controlled by the Russians.

The footage actually shows gameplay from ARMA 3, a simulation-based video game published by Bohemia Interactive. The video first appeared on YouTube Sept. 14 with the title, “Great Achievement! Russian Submarine in Kherson Destroyed by Ukrainian Special Forces.”



While the video’s title does not disclose that the footage is from ARMA 3, the description does. The video’s description reads, “All videos on this channel are Arma 3 game simulation! They do not reflect reality and are the product of the author’s imagination!”(RELATED: Did The Ukrainian Navy Destroy 13 Russian Warships In One Strike?)

Furthermore, the Ukrainian military has not claimed any new Russian naval losses. The Ukrainian military has claimed to have destroyed 15 Russian ships as of Oct. 3, according to The Kyiv Independent, which has remained unchanged since Aug. 18.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 3, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zBci68wEU0 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 3, 2022