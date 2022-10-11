FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan Say Nancy Pelosi Is ‘Anti-American’?

A video shared on Facebook purports Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan called Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “anti-American.”



Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. Jordan neither mentions Pelosi nor calls her “anti-American” in any of the three clips featured in the video.

Fact Check:

Jordan sent a letter to the Drug Enforcement Agency promising to crack down on fentanyl-related substances if Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives following the 2022 midterm elections, Cleveland.com reported. Pelosi has expressed confidence the Democratic party would keep control of the House of Representatives following the midterm elections, The Hill reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 8,000 times, purports Jordan called Pelosi “anti-American” while also criticizing President Joe Biden. “SHE’S ANTI-AMERICAN – Jim Jordan ASSAIL Nancy Pelosi and president Biden,” the video’s caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports to support the claim. Likewise, the claim is not mentioned on Jordan or Pelosi’s verified social media pages or their respective websites.

The almost 10-minute video features three unrelated clips of Jordan. In the first clip, Jordan speaks on the House floor urging his colleagues to vote against the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022, which provides increased funding to the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Tell Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To ‘Go Back To Bartending’?)

In the second clip, Jordan discusses alleged attacks on the First Amendment with the Congressional Institute as part of the Future of American Freedoms Task Force. Finally, in the third clip, Jordan addresses Democrats’ plans to reimagine public safety during a House Judiciary Committee meeting. In none of the three clips does Jordan mention Pelosi or refer to her as “anti-American.”

Check Your Fact has contacted Jordan and Pelosi’s offices for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.