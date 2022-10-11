FACT CHECK: Did U.S. Special Forces Save A Child From FEMA Agents?

A post shared on Facebook purports U.S. Special Forces saved a child from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agents during Hurricane Ian.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. A FEMA spokesperson denied the authenticity of the claim.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden toured areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian Oct. 5 alongside Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, The Associated Press reported. The hurricane made landfall in the state a week ago with winds in excess of 1150 miles per hour, causing significant damage, according to Reuters.

The Facebook post claims U.S. Special Forces saved a child from FEMA agents during Hurricane Ian. “Special Forces Save Child From Evil FEMA Agents,” the text post reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports to support the claim. Likewise, neither the U.S. Army nor FEMA mention the claim on their verified social media pages or respective websites.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Sept. 30 article published by the website, “Real Raw News.” The article alleges that a FEMA agent supposedly threatened to toss a three-year-old girl into hurricane floodwaters if her mother refused to hand over her cash, jewelry, and other valuables.

A disclaimer on the website’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show ‘FEMA Camp Containers’?)

“This is absolutely false,” Jeremy Edwards, a FEMA spokesperson, said of the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

The latest claim follows an Oct. 2 article published by the website, which alleges that U.S. Special Forces toppled a FEMA outpost in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian.

Check Your Fact has also contacted the U.S. Army for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.