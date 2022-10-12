FACT CHECK: Is The Russian-Georgian Border Closed?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a small group of people heading towards the Russia-Georgia border that would be closed shortly.



Verdict: False

While Russian authorities have restricted access to the Georgian border, it has not been closed completely.

Fact Check:

Russia announced a partial military mobilization Sept. 21 following successful Ukrainian counter-offensives, according to The Washington Post. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have left the country since the announcement, fleeing to bordering countries like Kazakhstan, Reuters reported.

The Sept. 25 Facebook video, which shows a line of cars and men, claims that the Russian-Georgian border is closed. “Border with Georgia – will be closed as of tomorrow,” the post’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Boat Blown Up By An Anti-Tank Missile?)

The claim is inaccurate. The Georgian border remained open when this Facebook post was published, with the Ministry of the Interior reporting that 68,887 Russians arrived between Sept. 21 and Sept. 29, according to Reuters. The ministry reported Sept. 30 that 6,109 people crossed the Russian-Georgian border.

Georgian opposition politician Nona Mamulashvili that the border between Russia and Georgia should remain closed or that visas should be introduced, according to CNN. The outlet also reported that the border appeared to still remain open.

Russia restricted access to the Georgian border and the head of North Ossetia, the Russian republic bordering Georgia, issued a ban on cars, according to DW. Satellite photos showed a 10 mile long queue at the Russian-Georgian border Sept. 27, The Washington Post reported. The outlet also reported that Russian state media outlet TASS claimed 5,000 cars were waiting at the Georgian border for several hours.

Misinformation about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is not new. Check Your Fact recently fact-checked a video claiming to show the Russian-Finnish border after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech announcing partial mobilization.