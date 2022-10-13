FACT CHECK: Did Nobody Die In Cuba When Hurricane Ian Struck?

Elias Atienza | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on Twitter claims nobody died in Cuba when Hurricane Ian made landfall on the island.

Verdict: Misleading

Approximately three people were killed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Seven migrants were killed off the Florida Keys as well.

Fact Check:

Hurricane Ian struck Cuba right before devastating Florida last month, according to The Washington Post. The Biden administration is weighing sending humanitarian aid to Cuba, as the island nation has suffered from blackouts and an ongoing economic crisis, the outlet reported.

The tweet, which received over 4,000 retweets and 20,000 likes, claims nobody died in Cuba when Hurricane Ian passed through. The tweet was also shared on Facebook.

“In Cuba, no one dies or becomes homeless from a natural disaster. Not a single life was taken by Hurricane Ian in Cuba,” the Sept. 29 tweet reads. “In Florida, hundreds are assumed dead from the same hurricane. Don’t let anyone tell you there isn’t a massive difference between socialism and capitalism.”

However, it is not true that zero people died. Approximately three people were killed by the storm in the Pinar del Rio region of the island, according to the United Nations. The official newspaper of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, Periódico Granma, reported that two people died during Hurricane Ian Sept. 28.

“The westernmost of the Cuban provinces was hit hard by the hurricane, causing two deaths and considerable material losses so far,” the newspaper tweeted. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Wearing A Che Guevara Shirt?)

Seven Cuban migrants were reportedly killed off the coast of the Florida Keys after a boat carrying 117 went missing off the straits of Florida, according to Local10.

Misinformation regarding the hurricane has been widespread on social media following the storm. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show a roof being blown off a house during the storm.

