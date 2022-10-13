FACT CHECK: Is President Biden Getting Divorced?

A video shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden has filed for divorce from his wife and First Lady Jill Biden.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence that Mr. and Mrs. Biden are getting divorced.

Fact Check:

President Biden and the First Lady visited Fort Myers, Florida Oct. 5 to meet with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and tour damage-ridden areas from Hurricane Ian, according to the South Florida-based publication The News-Press. Jill Biden will head to Seattle this weekend to attend a Hidden Helpers Coalition event that honors children in military caregiving families, KING5 reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 15,000 times, claims President Biden is divorcing his wife. “𝐒𝐇𝟎𝐂𝐊 – Biden Gets 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝 With ‘Wife’ Jill After 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐏𝐈𝐃 ‘Shoe Choice’…𝐁𝐄𝐆𝐒 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚 For 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Saying He Has Documents That Would Implicate Adam Schiff?)

The caption is inaccurate. Neither Jill Biden or President Biden have mentioned any such documents on their verified Twitter accounts. There have been no press releases from the White House indicating this divorce. There are no credible news reports suggesting the President is leaving his wife.

The video is also irrelevant to the caption. The footage is from a recent episode of “Rob Schmitt Tonight” on Newsmax. Schmitt covered several stories, none of which suggested that the President is getting divorced. The topic of discussion included the shoes that Jill Biden wore to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in comparison to what Melania Trump wore on her way to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.