FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Former UK Health Minister With His Book ‘How To Get Away With Murder?’

A photo shared on Facebook purportedly shows former British health minister Matt Hancock holding his book titled “Matt Hancock: How To Get Away With Murder.”

Verdict: False

This photo has been digitally altered. The book’s actual title is “Pandemic Diaries.”

Fact Check:

In Hancock’s new memoir, he describes how he was warned “820,000 people in the U.K. could die” from COVID-19 if restrictions were not put in place, according to BBC News. The former Health Secretary stated that other cabinet ministers first dismissed the tolls because they “didn’t believe it,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook photo appears to show Hancock holding his new book while grinning widely. “Matt Hancock: How To Get Away With Murder,” the alleged title reads, with the post garnering over 400 reactions.

This is not the genuine title of the book. The original photo can be seen on Hancock’s verified Facebook account. This image shows that the book’s title reads “Pandemic Diaries,” not “How To Get Away With Murder.” It also reveals that the altered image has greatly emphasized Hancock’s smile.

An article from Daily Mail shows other images of Hancock holding the book at its launch event at London’s Science Museum. The book’s full title is listed as “Pandemic Diaries: The inside story of Britain’s battle against Covid” on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Members Of The UK Government Breaking COVID-19 Guidelines?)]

Hancock did an interview with The Mail Plus, part of The Daily Mail, ahead of the book’s release. In the interview, he admits he wants forgiveness for his “failure of leadership” in the video released by Daily Mail.

Ahead of my book, Pandemic Diaries, which is being released on Tuesday, read my interview with @MailPlus 👇https://t.co/dEHsafowKe — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 2, 2022

