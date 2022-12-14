FACT CHECK: Did John Kennedy Tell Alejandro Mayorkas He ‘Will Be Impeached’?

A video shared on Facebook purports Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas he “will be impeached.”



Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The over 11-minute video features two clips from a 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, and at no point is the purported claim mentioned.

Fact Check:

Mayorkas provided Haitian immigrants in the U.S. with work and deportation protections on Dec. 5, The Hill reported. The homeland secretary also said the U.S. faces a “new kind of warfare” as a result of cyber attacks from foreign adversaries, according to Cyber Scoop.

The Facebook video, viewed over 100,000 times, claims Kennedy told Mayorkas he “will be impeached.” “[WARNING]: ‘YOU WILL BE IMPEACHED’ Mayorkas PANICS as Kennedy EXPOSES ‘true number’ at border,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Kennedy made such a remark. Likewise, the claim does not appear on Kennedy’s website or his verified social media accounts. Mayorkas also has not publicly commented on the claim via his government or personal Twitter account.

The over 11-minute video features two clips from a November 2021 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing discussing oversight around President Joe Biden’s border and immigration policies.

In the first clip, Kennedy questions Mayorkas about Biden’s supposed open border policies as well as allegations that his administration has released COVID-positive migrants and drug dealers into the U.S. illegally. Mayorkas disagrees with Kennedy over these allegations.

In the second clip, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker questions Mayorkas about the impact of immigration raids on migrants who are food workers and what can be done to “protect their rights.” (RELATED: Is Secretary Mayorkas Facing A Prison Sentence?)

Although Kennedy mentions thousands of migrants are being released into the U.S., he does not at any point tell Mayorkas he will be impeached for the event. Booker also does not reference the purported claim made in the video’s caption while questioning Mayorkas.

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Kennedy’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.