FACT CHECK: Did Chuck Grassley Demand Joe Biden’s Resignation?

A video shared on Facebook purports Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley demanded President Joe Biden resign from office.



Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. A spokesperson for Grassley denied the senator called for Biden’s resignation in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Grassley filed re-election paperwork for the 2028 election in November, The Hill reported. Grassley also said Democrats should continue to hold the 2024 Caucuses in Iowa first despite potential changes from the Democratic National Committee in its nominating schedule, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Facebook video, viewed over 3,000 times, purports Grassley called for Biden’s resignation. “‘IT IS A FRAUD’ Grassley DEMANDS Biden’s ‘resignation’ with ‘Hunter 2020 CHEAT’ evidence,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Grassley made such a remark. Likewise, the claim neither appears on Grassley’s website nor his verified social media accounts. The White House also has not publicly commented on the claim.

The almost 10-minute video shows Grassley delivering a statement during an August 2022 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing focused on FBI oversight. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Make These Comments Defending Kanye West?)

In the original video, Grassley discusses various instances of alleged FBI oversight, including the agency’s handling of sexual abuse accusations made by U.S. gymnasts, vetting of Afghan refugees following the U.S. withdrawal from the country, and a rise in violent crime.

Although Grassley suggests Biden’s Justice Department supposedly seems to be more concerned with intimidating parents who question what their children are being taught in school rather than violent crime, he does not call for the president’s resignation. Grassley also mentions the FBI’s investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, but makes no comment about “2020 cheat evidence.”

“The post attributes words to Senator Grassley that he did not say,” Grassley’s Press Secretary Aaron Britt told Check Your Fact in an email statement. Britt also directed Check Your Fact to the original video with Grassley’s full remarks.

