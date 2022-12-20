FACT CHECK: Did Brazilian Soccer Fans Throw Rocks At The 2022 Team’s Bus?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows footage of Brazilian citizens throwing rocks at the Brazil soccer team bus following their return from the 2022 World Cup.

Verdict: False

The post is miscaptioned. The video dates back to 2018.

Fact Check:

Brazil was the favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but were shockingly defeated in the quarterfinals by Croatia in a game that went into extra-time and was determined by penalty kicks, The Athletic reported. Argentina won the tournament’s final against France, returning to their home country on Tuesday to thousands of supporters, according to Reuters.

The Facebook video, viewed over 1.5 million times, purportedly shows disgruntled soccer fans throwing rocks at Brazil’s team bus as they return home from their 2022 World Cup loss. The civilians are dressed in daywear, sportswear, and adorned with the Brazilian flag.

“Brazilian national team being received back home upon arrival from Qatar,” the caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggest the team was greeted by angry and violent supporters following their elimination. The video rather dates back to 2018 and shows then-presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva’s bus being egged. (Related: Does This Video Show Italian Farmers Protesting ‘Enforced Farming Legislation’?)

The bus was attacked by anti-da Silva protesters in Parana, Brazil, which resulted in eggs being thrown at the bus and three shots being fired as well, according to Brazil-based outlet Noticias Agricolas. A statement from the campaign at the time said the protesters believed da Silva was on the bus, prompting the attack.

