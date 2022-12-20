FACT CHECK: Did U.S. Marines Head To Louisiana To ‘Prevent FEMA Misdeeds’ Following Tornadoes?

A post shared on Facebook purports U.S. Marines were sent to Louisiana following recent tornadoes to prevent the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from “taunting, robbing, and torturing displaced residents.”



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

Three people died and several others sustained non-life-threatening injuries following tornadoes that hit Louisiana Wednesday, ABC News reported. The Wednesday tornadoes followed a Tuesday storm that affected Oklahoma as well as Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Mississippi, and parts of Louisiana, according to CNN.

The Facebook post purports U.S. Marines were sent to Louisiana following recent tornadoes to prevent FEMA from “taunting, robbing, and torturing displaced residents.” The post further claims Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger sent Marines from Camp Lejeune to Union Parish Louisiana to keep FEMA in check because they’d allegedly robbed Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting U.S. Marines were sent to Louisiana to keep FEMA in check following recent tornadoes. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the Marine Corps website nor its verified social media accounts. FEMA also has not publicly commented on the purported claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Dec. 14 article published by the website, “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Did U.S. Special Forces Topple A FEMA Outpost In Florida?)

This is not the first time a satirical claim has been promoted as true. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting U.S. Special Forces journeyed to Florida after Hurricane Ian to fight off FEMA agents who searched damaged homes for cash, gold, and guns.