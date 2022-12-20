FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Jail A Joe Biden Aide For Election Fraud?

A video shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump jailed an aide of President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign for election fraud.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that this occurred. The video is from a 2022 congressional hearing.

Fact Check:

Trump stated in a Truth Social post that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, calling for the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” in order to overturn the election, according to CNN. The former president denied he had suggested the “termination” of the constitution, Politico reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 29,000 times, claims that a Biden aide was jailed by Trump. The video’s caption reads,”[SH0CKING]: ‘A FR.AUD IS RIGHT HERE’ Trump J.AILS Biden’s 2020 aide after DIRTY ‘wrong count’ admitting claim.”

However, there is nothing to indicate this occurred. If a 2020 aide to the Biden campaign had been arrested for voter fraud, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Check Your Fact also reviewed the Heritage Foundation’s election fraud database and did not find any instances of a Biden aide being arrested and jailed for voter or election fraud.

The Department of Justice has not issued any press releases announcing the arrest of any federal officials for election-related crimes. (RELATED: Did Ted Cruz Tell Merrick Garland That Dr. Fauci Should Be ‘Locked Up’?)

The video actually shows a July 20 House Homeland Security Committee hearing for election security. The man in the video speaking is Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins. Nowhere in the video is an aide for the Biden campaign arrested.

False claims regarding election fraud have circulated on social media in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting Arizona had 9 million registered voters despite a population of 7.2 million.