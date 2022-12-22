FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan Threaten Nancy Pelosi With Potential Jail Time?

A video shared on Facebook purports Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan allegedly threatened Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with potential jail time.



Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The over 10-minute video shows Jordan speaking at a 2021 campaign rally held by former President Donald Trump, and at no point does he make the purported remark.

Fact Check:

Jordan sent letters to the CEOs of five Big Tech companies, including Apple and Meta, on Dec. 14 inquiring, CNBC reported. The letters requested information about the companies’ content moderation policies and alleged collusion with the federal government to limit free speech, according to the outlet.

The Facebook video, liked over 9,000 times, purports Jordan threatened Pelosi with “possible jail time.” The video’s caption reads, “[Must Watch]: Watch Jim Jordan DESTROYS Pelosi with ‘possible’ JAILTIME after ‘committee’ JOKE with Liz Cheney.”

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Jordan threatened Pelosi with potential jail time. Likewise, neither Jordan nor Pelosi has mentioned the purported claim on their verified social media accounts. In addition, Trump also has not publicly commented on the claim via his TRUTH Social account.

The over 10-minute video shows Jordan speaking at a 2021 campaign rally held by Trump.

In the original video, Jordan contrasts Trump’s record with that of his successor, President Joe Biden. Jordan argues Trump fulfilled all of his promises, and that’s why his supporters want him to run for president again in 2024.

Jordan further claims Americans can’t go to the U.S. Capitol to petition their member of Congress to redress their grievances because Pelosi “won’t let [them] in.” Although the crowd chants “lock her up” in response to Jordan’s claim, the Ohio representative does not make the purported remark about Pelosi’s “possible jail time.” Furthermore, Pelosi does not appear in the video. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Say Nancy Pelosi Is ‘Anti-American’?)

At no point does Jordan mention Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney or refer to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack as a “joke,” either.

Check Your Fact has contacted both Jordan and Pelosi’s offices for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.