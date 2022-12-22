FACT CHECK: Does This Vision Express Shop Sign Offer ‘Free Rectal Photography?’

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a sign from Vision Express, a British optician company, offering “free rectal photography” with eye tests.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. A Vision Express spokesperson confirmed that the photo is fabricated to a British news outlet in 2015.

Fact Check:

Rising costs of living in the U.K. have disproportionately affected the country’s poorest population, with studies showing most of the group were buying less food, according to The Guardian. The study follows a lackluster growth rate in the third quarter of the year, suggesting even harsher economic conditions ahead, Reuters reported.

The Facebook image allegedly shows an advertisement for Vision Express, a British company specializing in glasses and contact lenses. The ad features a close-up on an eyeball with text. “Free rectal photography with every Eye Test,” the alleged ad states.

The photo is digitally altered. The image has spread online since 2015, with one iteration gaining over 5,500 Facebook shares. A Vision Express spokesperson in 2015 confirmed to a London-based news outlet, Metro, that the image is photoshopped with an image of the actual ad.

“We can confirm that the photograph of the front of the Vision Express store in Clevedon has been photoshopped,” the spokesperson said. “Retinal photography is available free of charge in all our stores and allows the optometrist to make a detailed assessment of the health of the eye.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Rare Eye Disorder Called ‘Pupula Duplex’?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Vision Express for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

