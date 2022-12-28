FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden With His Hand On Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Backside?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a picture of President Joe Biden touching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s backside.

Verdict: False

This image has been digitally fabricated. The unedited version can be found on Jill Biden’s Twitter and shows Joe Biden’s hand on the middle of Zelenskyy’s back.

Fact Check:

While Zelenskyy visited the White House on Wednesday, Biden announced the U.S. will provide more aid to assist Ukraine in the fight against Russia, according to CBS News. Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for the aid, stating that the money is an “investment” in global security and democracy, AP News reports.

A Facebook photo allegedly shows Joe Biden with his hand on Zelenskyy’s backside. The photo shows the President, the First Lady and Zelenskyy standing on a red carpet in front of press. “Joe and Jill Biden behind the scene pic from Ukraine President Zelensky’s visit,” the caption reads.

An iteration of the image shared on Twitter garnered over 700 retweets.

This photo is fabricated, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest such an incident occurred. The original image can be seen on Jill Biden’s verified Twitter account and shows Joe Biden’s hand on Zelenskyy’s back, just under his wife’s.

President Zelenskyy, we hope you take our love and support back to Olena and your children, and all the families of Ukraine. 💕 pic.twitter.com/z1uqAAl8B8 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 22, 2022

A White House spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the image is altered, stating “It is a doctored image.”

Additional photos of the visit can be seen on Getty Images, none of which show Joe Biden’s hand on Zelenskyy’s rear. (RELATED: Was Zelenskyy People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?)

This is not the first time misinformation about the Russian-Ukrainian war has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that NATO could destroy Russia in three days.