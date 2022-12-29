FACT CHECK: Is Hooters Shutting Down And Rebranding?

A post shared on Instagram claims that popular restaurant Hooters is shutting down and rebranding due to studies showing “millennials aren’t that into boobs.”

Verdict: False

Hooters has not shut down or in the midst of rebranding, according to representatives of the company.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that Hooters was shutting down and rebranding due to millennials, with multiple versions going viral on both Instagram and Twitter. One popular Instagram post reads, “Hooters is shutting down and ‘rebranding’ after new study shows that millennials ‘aren’t that into boobs.”

This claim, however, is false. If Hooters was shutting down or rebranding, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A search of Hooters’ press releases also did not yield any results for an alleged shut down and rebranding.”

Stephen Brown, a representative of Hooters, shared a statement from the company which said the claim had “no validity.” (RELATED: Did Elon Musk Reveal Evidence That Joe Biden Is ‘Fatally Sick’?)

“There is no validity to this story. Guests are enjoying this week’s televised sports events at our restaurants across the country and around the world in record numbers, accompanied by craveable menu items, cold beer and iconic hospitality,” the statement reads. “Our concept is here to stay.”

Hooters’ Twitter account also denied the claim.

this is the fakest news that has ever newsed 🙄 pic.twitter.com/T6VjfmhKS5 — Hootie (@Hooters) December 28, 2022

“[T]his is the fakest news that has ever newsed,” Hooters tweeted.

The claim appears to be based off a 2017 Complex story that reported that Hooters was shutting down locations and shifting marketing strategies. It cites a study from Pornhub that claims millennials were less likely to search for breasts on porn websites, though the study and the Hooters decisions are not linked, according to The Associated Press.

Hooters did pursue a marketing strategy that included a menu redesign, a spinoff restaurant called Hoots and new decor, according to Business Insider. Hooters also closed around 37 stores between 2021 and 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlet reported.