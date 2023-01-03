FACT CHECK: Was Nancy Pelosi Hanged At Guantanamo Bay?

A post shared on Facebook purports Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was allegedly hanged at Guantanamo Bay.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim.

Fact Check:

Pelosi delivered her final speech as the Democratic Speaker of the House Dec. 23, Fox News reported. Pelosi announced in November she would step down from Democratic House leadership at the beginning of the next Congress, according to The Associated Press.

The Facebook post purports Pelosi was allegedly hanged at Guantanamo Bay. The post further claims Pelosi was sentenced to be hanged after facing a military tribunal.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Pelosi was allegedly hanged at Guantanamo Bay or that she recently faced a military tribunal. Likewise, the claim neither appears on Pelosi’s website nor her verified social media accounts. In addition, the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps has not publicly commented on the claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Dec. 27 article published on the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

“This is not true,” Navy JAG Corps spokesperson Patricia Babb said of the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

The story appears to be a follow-up to a three-part series focusing on Pelosi’s supposed military tribunal. In the three articles, the site reported Pelosi was allegedly found guilty of seditious conspiracy, treason, and conspiracy to commit murder. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Threaten Nancy Pelosi With Potential Jail Time?)

The claim was preceded by an earlier article purporting Pelosi had been arrested and transported to Guantanamo Bay following a recent banquet held by President Joe Biden.