FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Inappropriately Touching A Child?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows President Joe Biden touching a child inappropriately during a public event.

Verdict: False

This photo has been digitally altered. The unedited image shows Biden pointing to the child’s shirt.

Fact Check:

An image circulating Facebook allegedly shows Biden putting his hands below a child’s shirt. In the image, Biden is kneeling down in front of onlookers. “What the hell is Biden doing here?” the post’s caption reads.

The image is digitally altered. The genuine photograph can be found on AP Images and shows Biden pointing to a picture on the child’s shirt. In the Facebook photo, Biden’s hands have been edited to appear to reach below the shirt.

“President Joe Biden greets children as he visits the Capitol Child Development Center, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Hartford, Conn,” the true image’s caption reads.

The interaction can be seen in a video from C-SPAN at the 0:43 timestamp. In the video, the child approaches Biden while showing him the American flag on his shirt, and Biden points to it before hugging the child. At no point does the president grab any children.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a claim about Biden touching someone inappropriately has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a photo that allegedly showed Biden touching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s backside.