FACT CHECK: No, Greta Thunberg Did Not Cancel A Global Warming Conference Due To Cold Weather

The screenshot does not depict a genuine news article and originates from a website that self-describes as satirical.

Thunberg responded with a fake email, titled “[email protected],” when controversial media personality, Andrew Tate, attempted to flaunt his car collection, NBC News reported. Tate responded with a video mocking her work and gender, The Independent reported.

The Instagram post shares an article that claims Thunberg cancelled a global warming conference due to cold weather. The article features a photo of Thunberg with a coat edited on.

“Greta Thunberg’s Global Warming Conference cancelled due to sub-artic freezing temps,” the alleged headline reads. “Unfortunately, this Polar Vortex forced Greta and the gang to have to reschedule their Global Warming meeting,” the post’s caption reads.

The article is from a satirical website called Genesius Times. The site’s banner reads, “The most reliable source of fake news on the planet.”

“We strive to provide the most up-to-date, accurate fake news on the Internet,” reads a description on the bottom of the page. Check Your Fact no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.

The article is attributed to “Exavier Saskagoochie,” whose profile picture is a stock image. (RELATED: Does This Image Show An Anti-Greta Thunberg Sticker On A Car Stuck In A Flood?)

Thunberg is still doing activism work, even in cold temperatures. She is currently on week 227 of a “climate strike.”

