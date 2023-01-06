FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Issue An Order About Bathing In Response To Climate Change?

A post shared on Facebook purports the World Economic Forum (WEF) has allegedly urged the public to bathe once a week or less to “save the planet.”



Verdict: False

A spokesperson for the WEF denied the claim’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

Contents Technologies, an Asia-based IP investment firm, was recently invited to join the WEF’s Global Innovators Community, according to BusinessWire. The chair of the organization, Klaus Schwab, declared the country of China as “a model” for national modernization on state TV, Fox News reported.

The Facebook post purports the WEF has allegedly urged the public to shower once a week or less to “save the planet.”

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting the WEF made such a remark. Likewise, the claim is neither mentioned on the organization’s website nor on its verified social media accounts.

“This is the first I have heard of such claims,” WEF spokesperson Alem Tedeneke told Check Your Fact in an email. “[The World Economic Forum hasn’t] made such a recommendation,” Tedeneke added.

The claim stems from a Dec. 29 article published on the website, “NewsPunch.” The article claims the initiative is part of the Great Reset and was announced to Germans via a public service announcement from their state broadcast company, WDR. Details about a possible link between WDR and the WEF are not provided. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Publish This Graphic Depicting Diets In 2030?)

The site “NewsPunch” was previously named “YourNewsWire,” according to a January 2019 article from Mashable. The site has been dubbed “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” the outlet reported. In addition, the site’s “Terms of Use” page includes a disclaimer indicating it “makes no representation about the reliability and accuracy of its information.”

This is not the first time a false claim about the WEF has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting the U.S. Special Forces had arrested the organization’s leader Klaus Schwab and other elites for their alleged role in an unspecified genocide.