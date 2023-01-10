FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Meghan Markle Throwing Christmas Presents Out Of The House?

A video shared on Facebook purports that Meghan Markle threw the royal family’s Christmas presents out of the house in anger.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence that this incident occurred.

Fact Check:

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” which makes several allegations against the Royal family in the U.K., broke a record for fastest-selling non-fiction book in the U.K., according to Forbes. In an interview with ’60 Minutes,’ Harry accused Camilla, Queen Consort, of leaking stories to the press to ‘rehabilitate her image,’ CNN has reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 12,000 times, claims that photos of Markle surfaced of her throwing Christmas presents out of her house. The narrator calls Markle and her husband “villainous” and “hypocritical.” “Meghan ANGRILY THROWS Royals Christmas Presents OUTSIDE!” the caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Former UK Health Minister With His Book ‘How To Get Away With Muder?’)

This claim is baseless. The 10-minute video offers no evidence that this incident took place. There is no credible news report that suggests this claim is accurate or that reveals any photos of the incident.

Meghan and Harry have made no statements mentioning any such occurrence on their verified social media account. Likewise, the Royal Family has not made any press releases addressing the rumors either. The couple were reportedly absent for the Royal Christmas service in Sandringham Estate in the U.K., according to Elle.

This is not the first time misinformation about prominent figures has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Meghan Markle poked Princess Charlotte in the eyes at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.