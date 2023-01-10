FACT CHECK: Did Ron Johnson Hit Hunter Biden With Jail Time?

A video shared on Facebook claims Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson imprisoned Hunter Biden while showing information from his personal laptop.



Verdict: False

The video shows Johnson in March 2022, talking about Hunter Biden’s alleged business transactions. He has not sentenced any Biden family members to jail.

Fact Check:

House Republicans vowed to launch probes into President Joe Biden’s administration, including investigations into his administration’s communications with social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, according to CNBC. Members are preparing board inquiries into the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies, The New York Times reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 200,000 times, claims Johnson hit Hunter Biden with jail time. The video’s caption reads,”[LATEST NEWS]: Watch Ron Johnson BREAKS Biden’s heart with ‘Hunter’ JAILTIME after mid-term…shows ‘the laptop.'”

This claim, however, is false. Hunter Biden has not been jailed. If he had been, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Johnson has also not released any statements confirming that Hunter Biden has been charged with any crimes or received any jail time.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video shows Johnson talking about Hunter Biden’s alleged business transactions in March 2022. He and Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley made floor speeches where they discussed their investigation into the Biden family’s overseas business dealings, according to a March 28, 2022 press release from Grassley’s office. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Say In A Congressional Hearing That The 2020 Election Was Stolen?)

The “laptop” is a reference to a laptop left behind by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop. The material found on the laptop has been authenticated as real by outlets such as The Washington Post and CBS News.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims members of Congress have sent members of the Biden family to jail.