FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Twitter Poll From Kevin McCarthy Asking If He Should Step Down?

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

A photo shared on Facebook alleges Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy ran a Twitter poll asking if he should step down from his position as “Head of Congress.” 

Verdict: False

The screenshot is digitally fabricated. It greatly resembles a tweet from Twitter CEO Elon Musk asking about whether he should step down from the position.

Fact Check: 

Kevin McCarthy narrowly won the bid for Speaker of the House late on Jan. 7 after 15 rounds of voting, according to CBS News. Former President Donald Trump stated that he did the country “a big favor” by endorsing McCarthy for the position, Business Insider reported.

The Facebook post alleges McCarthy asked followers if he should step down as “Head of Congress.” The post suggests the poll was taken Dec. 19, 2022, weeks before the speaker election was held. “Will he abide by the results of this poll?” the Facebook post’s caption reads.

This image is fabricated, however. McCarthy’s verified Twitter handle is SpeakerMcCarthy, not GOPLeader, as it reads in the screenshot. Likewise, the tweet cannot be found on his accountCheck Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest that McCarthy asked the public for their vote on the speaker role. 

The screenshot resembles a tweet made by Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Dec. 18, 2022. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” the tweet reads. The poll results are almost the same in both iterations, showing 57.5% “yes” and 42.5% “no.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for McCarthy for comment, and will update this piece accordingly if one is received. (RELATED: Did Marco Rubio Accuse Anthony Fauci Of A “Fake Data Crime?”)

This is not the first time a false tweet has become the source of misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen said LGBTQ+ and women’s rights would be “destroyed” if China invaded.

