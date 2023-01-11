FACT CHECK: Was Brian Deese Arrested By U.S. Marines For Allegedly Sabotaging The Nation’s Food Supply?

A post shared on Facebook purports White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese was arrested by U.S. Marines for allegedly sabotaging the nation’s food supply.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

Deese is the 13th Director of the White House’s National Economic Council under President Joe Biden, according to Investopedia. Deese previously served in former President Barack Obama’s administration, Bloomberg reported.

The Facebook post purports Deese was arrested by U.S. Marines for allegedly sabotaging the nation’s food supply. The post further claims Deese allegedly conspired with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to discard certain food items to create shortages, according to a probable cause affidavit from the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps. (RELATED: Was Nancy Pelosi Hanged At Guantanamo Bay?)

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Deese was arrested by U.S. Marines for allegedly sabotaging the nation’s food supply. Likewise, the claim is not mentioned on the Marine Corps’ website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, neither Deese nor the Department of Agriculture has publicly commented on the claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Jan. 6 article published on the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

“This is false,” Navy JAG Corps spokesperson Patricia Babb said of the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

Check Your Fact has also contacted the U.S. Marine Corps for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a satirical claim has been promoted as true online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Steven Hahn was arrested by the U.S. military for treason.