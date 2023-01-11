FACT CHECK: No, This Is Not A Photo Of A Protester During The Brazilian Riots

An image shared on Twitter purports a rioter participating in the violence on the Brazilian government buildings was outfitted similarly to the “QAnon Shaman” from the January 2021 insurrection in Washington D.C.

#Brazil is having their own Jan6 moment. Bolsanaro’s supporters have stormed government buildings. They even have their own QAnon Shaman! https://t.co/73pu5KZXyi pic.twitter.com/tjeyQS9Lvl — Lucky Shitt (@Lucky_Shitt) January 8, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo was taken in 2021, a full year before the election. The image is from a rally in Sao Paulo for then-President Jair Bolsonaro.

Fact Check:

Thousands of protestors took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to demand “no amnesty” for those involved in the riots that took place over the weekend, The Associated Press reported. Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has doubled down his support for an investigation into Brazil’s election, stating he would “not be backing off,” according to Politico.

The image shared on social media compares the face-painted-protester to the infamous “QAnon Shaman” that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. The image shows a man in an indigenous-style headdress painted with the Brazilian colors.

“#Brazil is having their own Jan6 moment,” the caption reads. “Bolsanaro’s supporters have stormed government buildings. They even have their own QAnon Shaman!”

The caption is inaccurate. The photo stems from a Sept.7, 2021 rally for then-president Bolsonaro. The event happened in Sao Paulo before the election took place. The costume did, however, appear to be inspired by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. capitol that took place months earlier, Brazilian news outlet DCM reported.

Ian Bremmer, president of the Geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group, made a similar comparison in a September 2021 tweet. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Former UK Health Minister With His Book ‘How To Get Away With Muder?’)

Brazil Independence Day batshit crazy Q Shaman less cool than US 1/6 version. pic.twitter.com/5grGaQQhsr — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 7, 2021

There is no credible news report that suggests this photo was taken at the recent riots in Brazil or that anyone dressed in a similar outfit was spotted at the riot.

This is not the first time misinformation about Brazil has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Bolsonaro Annulled the election results after his loss.