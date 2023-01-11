FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Say ‘Pedophiles Will Save Humanity’?

A post shared on Facebook purports the World Economic Forum (WEF) declared that “pedophiles will save humanity.”



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article published on a website known to publish incorrect news. A WEF spokesperson denied the validity of the claim.

Fact Check:

WEF founder and chairperson Klaus Schwab said China is a “role model for many countries” in November, according to Fox News. While Schwab praised China’s efforts to “modernize its economy,” he declined to expand on why the country is a role model for other nations, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purports the WEF said, “pedophiles will save humanity.” The post further claims a research paper presented at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland indicates pedophiles are less likely to have big families, so pedophilia should be “decriminalized.”

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting the WEF made such a remark. Likewise, there is no mention of the claim on the WEF’s website or its verified social media accounts. Schwab also has not publicly commented on the claim.

“This is completely made up,” WEF spokesperson Alem Tedeneke said of the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Jan. 3 article published on the website, “NewsPunch.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which was previously known as “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did U.S. Forces Arrest WEF Leader Connected To Genocide?)

This is not the first time a false claim about the WEF has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting WEF leaders declared “God is dead” and the organization had acquired “divine powers.”