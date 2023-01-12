FACT CHECK: No, The World Economic Forum Did Not Appoint Kevin McCarthy As Speaker Of The House

A post shared on Facebook claims the World Economic Forum (WEF) appointed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The WEF does not have the authority to choose a House speaker, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed to AP News.

Fact Check:

McCarthy secured enough votes to be elected speaker of the House on the 15th ballot, the longest ballot since the pre-Civil War era, according to CNN. The vote came after McCarthy and far-right holdouts struck a deal centering around the power of the speaker and other house rules, The New York Times reported.

A Facebook post claims the WEF appointed McCarthy as speaker. The post features text over a graphic with apples and no attribution to where the information came from. “WEF Appointed Kevin McCarthy as Speaker,” the post reads. “Hmmmmmm.”

This claim is fabricated, however. There are no credible news reports to suggest that the WEF has appointed McCarthy as House speaker. Likewise, there is no evidence on the WEF website that this has occurred.

The claim appears to stem from a page on the WEF website that lists him as a Congressman from California and on the Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy did appear at the 2018 meeting of the organization in Davos, Switzerland.

A WEF spokesperson confirmed to AP News that the organization is not involved in choosing the House speaker. (RELATED: No, The World Economic Forum Did Not Declare That ‘God Is Dead’)

Check Your Fact reached out to the WEF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation about the speakership has spread on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image allegedly showing McCarthy publishing on poll on Twitter asking users on whether he should step down from the speaker position.