FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan ‘Snap’ At Alejandro Mayorkas?

A video shared on Facebook purports Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan allegedly confronted U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over illegal immigrants.



Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The eight-minute video shows a House Judiciary Committee hearing, with Jordan questioning Mayorkas about whether or not illegal migrants allegedly on the terrorist watch list have been released into the U.S.

Jordan is expected to lead a potential new House Judiciary subcommittee focused on the alleged weaponization of the federal government, Fox News reported. Jordan was nominated multiple times for Speaker of the House before California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot, according to The New York Times.

The Facebook video, viewed 13,000 times, purports Jordan allegedly snapped at Mayorkas. “‘THEY ARE IN THE LIST’ Jim Jordan SNAPS at Mayorkas after ‘cr.iminal allien’ lies…Thompson joins,” the video’s caption reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Jordan “snapped” at Mayorkas. Likewise, the claim neither appears on Jordan’s website nor his verified social media accounts. In addition, Mayorkas has not publicly addressed the purported claim.

The eight-minute video shows a House Judiciary Committee hearing focused on Department of Homeland Security Oversight. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Send Joe Biden To Jail Over ‘Shocking Laptop Photos’?)

In the original video, Jordan asks Mayorkas if 42 illegal migrants who are allegedly on the terrorist watch list have been released into the U.S. When Mayorkas tells Jordan he does not know the status of the illegal migrants in question, Jordan says Mayorkas’ answer is unacceptable and yields back his time.

The remainder of the clip shows Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson telling Mayorkas that the Department of Homeland Security’s policies are causing a “humanitarian crisis” at the southern border and that this is “an impeachable offense.”At no point does Jordan snap at Mayorkas. Johnson also does not reference the purported claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Jordan’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.