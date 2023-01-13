FACT CHECK: Did The U.S. Special Forces Raid Joe Biden’s Delaware Beach House?

A post shared on Facebook purports the U.S. Special Forces raided President Joe Biden’s Delaware Beach House over allegations it was being used to groom minors.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim.

Fact Check:

Biden’s lawyers allegedly discovered classified documents from his time as vice president at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, The New York Times reported Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a special counsel to investigate the documents at the center and at Biden’s private residence, according to CNBC.

The Facebook post purports the U.S. Special Forces allegedly raided Biden’s Delaware Beach House. The post further claims the U.S. Special Forces supposedly searched the vacant home for “illicitly kept documents” as well as proof that Biden and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, used their home to “sexually groom, molest, and rape underage children.”

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting the U.S. Special Forces allegedly raided Biden’s Delaware Beach House. Likewise, the claim is neither mentioned on the Army’s website nor on its verified social media accounts. In addition, the White House has not publicly commented on the purported claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Jan. 10 article published on the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden With His Hand on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Backside?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Army for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

While no raid has been conducted on Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence, some have put pressure on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to raid the house to see if any other documents are stored there, according to Newsweek.

This is not the first time a satirical claim has been promoted as true online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting the U.S. military allegedly arrested former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn for treason.